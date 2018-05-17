New Mauro Ranallo Showtime Documentary Trailer, Ronda Rousey Airport Video, WWE Network - Mid-South

- Above is the second trailer for Showtime's "Bipolar Rock 'N Roller" documentary on WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo, which premieres on Friday, May 25th at 9pm EST. Mauro recently noted on Twitter that they were working on confirming UK air dates.

- WWE Network added more than a dozen classic episodes of Mid-South Wrestling to the service today. The episodes are from 1983. It was recently reported that 76 episodes of Mid-South were being added to the Network in June.

- WWE posted this video of Ronda Rousey at the airport in Vienna, Austria today. Rousey has been traveling with the rest of the WWE crew since joining the European tour earlier this week. Like her live event debut in Geneva on Wednesday, Thursday's show in Vienna saw Rousey, Natalya and Ember Moon defeat Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Mickie James when Rousey made Mickie tap out.