Impact Wrestling Live Coverage: Sami Callihan And Eddie Edwards In A Street Fight, Big Tag Match

THIS THURSDAY - a HUGE episode of IMPACT with The Funeral of The Demon Assassin, a tag title match, @TheEddieEdwards finally gets his hands on @TheSamiCallihan in a Street Fight, @Tess_Blanchard makes her in ring debut and a BLOCKBUSTER tag team main event! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/94vQcjt9Hz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 14, 2018

- Special edition of Impact in two weeks, show will be called "Under Pressure."

Eli Drake and Scott Steiner (c) vs. Z&E (DJZ and Andrew Everett) (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

Drake gets double teamed early on, stereo low dropkicks as DJZ hits him with a reverse elbow off the second turnbuckle. Steiner hits a cheap knee to DJZ's back, Drake with a neckbreaker and in comes Steiner. Couple punches to the face, chop to the chest, belly-to-belly suplex, cover, two-count. Drake heads back in throws DJZ into the corner, but gets caught with a boot. DJZ tries for a crossbody, gets caught and is driven into the corner.

Steiner back in, puts DJZ up on the second rope and hits a fallaway samoan drop. "Who's the man?!" Steiner asks. DJZ finally gets Steiner down and tags out, so does Steiner. Drake gets kicked to the head, Everett with a springboard kick, Steiner dropped, pele kick on Drake. Stereo dropkicks put Steiner down yet again. Drake tries for the gravy train, but a codebreaker stops that, cover, two.

Steiner kicked out to the floor, Drake fights off DJZ and Everett. Steiner tries to bring in a chair, but a baseball slide stops that for a moment. Steiner is stunned and mistakenly hits Drake with a chair, Everett rolls up Drake and we have no tag champions.

Winners: DJZ and Andrew Everett via Pinfall to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship

- Post-match, Z&E can't believe they won and DJZ talks about how they both overcame injuries to get where they are. Petey Williams congratulates both wrestlers.

- In studio, Josh Mathews with Madison Rayne who will help with commentary for the Knockouts division. Rayne says she's done a lot in the ring, but is happy to step outside and help provide insight to the women's matches.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Kiera Hogan