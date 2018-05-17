Roman Reigns On How Vince McMahon Has Treated Him, Possible UFC Return By Brock Lesnar, The McMahons

Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Daily Express in the UK and endorsed a potential UFC return by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

"We saw what he did last time, his last fight was (against) Mark Hunt, I believe, and he looked great. At his age, he's not getting any younger, so I think this is the time to pull the trigger when it comes to that," Reigns said. "It's important that WWE superstars are successful in other genres of entertainment. I support him fully in what he does, and it's pretty neat to be able to watch him going to the Octagon after wrestling."

Reigns also talked to The Express about his working relationship with Vince McMahon and the rest of the McMahon family.

"All the McMahons are great people and if you know them you get to talk to them on that level. It's very easy to see them, they're very personal and that's key - you have to build a relationship," Reigns revealed. "It's not just with the McMahons, it's everybody. It's just about getting to know people and a lot of people getting to know you."

"I can't say Vince has ever done me wrong. Regardless of all the fantasy bookers out there, at the end of the day life's been pretty good for me in the wrestling business so I have to attribute a lot of that to the relationship that I do have with Vince and the way that he has always taken care of me. He takes care of all of us. To have that responsibility and that role is not easy - to be a provider and a protector and that's what he is. I think along with everybody else, I can say that we are all very grateful," Reigns said.

Source: UK Express