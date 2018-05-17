WrestlingInc.com

New Champions Crowned On Tonight's Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | May 17, 2018

Z&E (DJZ and Andrew Everett) won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Eli Drake and Scott Steiner on tonight's episode of Impact.

This is DJZ and Everett's first time winning the titles. Steiner and Drake won them back in April at Redemption.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the titles changed hands in the videos above and below:





Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top