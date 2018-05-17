New Champions Crowned On Tonight's Impact

Z&E (DJZ and Andrew Everett) won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Eli Drake and Scott Steiner on tonight's episode of Impact.
This is DJZ and Everett's first time winning the titles. Steiner and Drake won them back in April at Redemption.
You can see how the titles changed hands in the videos above and below:
.@IAmDJZ and @_AndrewEverett are ready for their shot at gold. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/9CblEuUi5z— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2018
Avalanche Samoan Drop by @ScottSteiner! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/5FhCXrtXIJ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2018
THEY DID IT! @IAmDJZ and @_AndrewEverett WON THE TAG TITLES! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/91VP2eneEX— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2018