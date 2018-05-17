Multiple Title Matches Set For Impact: Under Pressure, Funeral Of Rosemary, Knockout On Commentary

- Last week, Su Yung attacked Rosemary and ended up putting her in a coffin. Above, Yung (along with her undead bridesmaids) took the coffin through a cemetery and into the woods where Yung lit it on fire.
- Former Knockout Champion Madison Rayne was on commentary with Josh Mathews for this week's Knockouts match between Tessa Blanchard and Kiera Hogan. After Blanchard won the match, she continued to beat up Hogan, which caused Rayne to come to the ring and break it up. The two will now meet in two weeks at Impact: Under Pressure.
It's fantastic to see @MadisonRayne back at the announce desk alongside @realjoshmathews! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/t04iDB1fXz— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2018
.@MadisonRayne was only back to be a commentator but she wasn't about to stand idly by while @Tess_Blanchard attacked @HoganKnowsBest3 . #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/X0h2wHEBIK— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2018
- In two weeks at Impact: Under Pressure, Austin Aries will get his title shot against Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. Aries lost the title to Pentagon Jr. in April at Redemption. Also, Allie defends the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung.
We are TWO WEEKS AWAY from our next IMPACT special as we present Under Pressure on May 31st. @AustinAries will receive his Championship rematch against @PENTAELZEROM in a MUST SEE World Title match!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 17, 2018
IMPACT starts in 30 MINUTES with both men in the tag main event! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/bJffgmOPre