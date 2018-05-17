WrestlingInc.com

Multiple Title Matches Set For Impact: Under Pressure, Funeral Of Rosemary, Knockout On Commentary

By Joshua Gagnon | May 17, 2018

- Last week, Su Yung attacked Rosemary and ended up putting her in a coffin. Above, Yung (along with her undead bridesmaids) took the coffin through a cemetery and into the woods where Yung lit it on fire.

- Former Knockout Champion Madison Rayne was on commentary with Josh Mathews for this week's Knockouts match between Tessa Blanchard and Kiera Hogan. After Blanchard won the match, she continued to beat up Hogan, which caused Rayne to come to the ring and break it up. The two will now meet in two weeks at Impact: Under Pressure.



Impact Wrestling Results (5/17): Sami Callihan Vs. Eddie Edwards, Big Tag Team Match, Brian Cage
- In two weeks at Impact: Under Pressure, Austin Aries will get his title shot against Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. Aries lost the title to Pentagon Jr. in April at Redemption. Also, Allie defends the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung.



