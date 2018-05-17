WWE RAW Live Event Results From Vienna (5/17): Ronda Rousey Wins Via Submission

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Max of wrestling-infos.de for sending in these results for tonight's RAW live event in Vienna, Austria:

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Deleter of Worlds (Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy) (c) defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno and The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel).

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Mustafa Ali.

* Chad Gable & Zack Ryder defeated Goldust & Mojo Rawley.

* Finn Bálor defeated Baron Corbin.

* WWE RAW Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Nia Jax (c) defeated Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh).

There was an in-ring segment with Elias and Bobby Roode. Both sang "We are the Champions" from Queen.

* Ember Moon, Natalya & Ronda Rousey defeated Mickie James & The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott w/ Sarah Logan). James tapped out in Rousey's Armbar.

* Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Samoa Joe.