Update On Networks Interested In Acquiring WWE SmackDown Live, FOX Still Interested In RAW?

As noted, WWE and NBC Universal are reportedly close to finalizing a deal that would keep RAW on the USA Network. The original story from The Hollywood Reporter stated that the new deal would only be for RAW at three times its current value. Meanwhile SmackDown is being shopped around to other networks.

According to Variety, frontrunners for acquiring the rights to SmackDown are FOX, Facebook and Amazon. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that FOX is still interested in securing the rights to RAW as well, as that deal has yet to be closed.

See Also News On How Much WWE Makes In Rights Fees Per Viewer Hour Compared To Major Sports

WWE's current deal with NBCU expires on September 30, 2019. They had publicly stated that they play to announce their U.S. distribution plans by September. WWE's current contract with NBCU generated is estimated to average $150 million per year.