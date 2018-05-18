WWE Deletes Ronda Rousey - Goldust Video, Mauro Ranallo's Theme Song Released, The Blue Meanie

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "End of the Line" theme song for WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo.

- ECW Original The Blue Meanie turns 45 years old today while former WCW star Kaz Hayashi also turns 45 and former WWE developmental talent Bobcat turns 47. Also, today would have been the 75th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka.

- WWE tweeted a backstage video of Goldust training Ronda Rousey at the live event in Vienna, Austria but deleted it within a few hours of posting. Below is the video, saved by a fan on YouTube with their own graphics added, plus the original tweet that was deleted: