NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 1): Early Upset In The Tournament, Flip Gordon Vs. ACH

By Joshua Gagnon | May 18, 2018

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament kicked off today, featuring Ishimori defeating Will Ospreay (who won this in 2016) in the main event. Above are the first two matches from today's show. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:

* Chris Sabin and Ren Narita defeated Shota Umino and KUSHIDA
* YOSHI-HASHI and Sho defeated Tomoyuki Oka and Dragon Lee
* Desperado and Minoru Suzuki defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Toa Henare
* EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Chase Owens and Mary Scurll


Tournament Matches (A Block)

* Tiger Mask defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* ACH defeated Flip Gordon
* YOH defeated BUSHI
* Taiji Ishimori defeated Will Ospreay



The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow at 5:30am ET, here are the B Block tournament matches:

* Dragon Lee vs. SHO
* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado
* KUSHIDA vs. Chris Sabin
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll

