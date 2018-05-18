WWE Live Event Results From Newcastle (5/17): Daniel Bryan Has Great Match With The Miz, AJ Styles

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Kiel Hodgson for sending in these results for last night's WWE live event in Newcastle:

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The New Day and The Usos in a triple threat match. Really fun match, New Day were mega over. Bludgeons got the win with their double team offense. Story of the match was The New Day and the Usos being scared of the Bludgeons and they teamed up against them early on which fell apart half way through and everyone just ended up fighting each over. Bludgeons threw chairs around and steps around after the match.

* NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Alexander Wolfe. Wolfe worked heel, no one really knew who he was. Black was fairly over. Black won with Black Mass, good match

* U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy retained US title over Rusev (with Aiden English). Jeff looked absolutely fine and was mega over here, Rusev was 50/50 compared to usual. Hardy wins with the Swanton.

* Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara. Really good match, very even throughout. Almas with the turnbuckle knees then Hammerlock DDT for the win. Sin Cara got a lot of Lucha chants from the kids in attendance. Almas got no reaction, no one seemed to know who he is.

* Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews and Wolfgang defeated James Connors, Tyson T-Bone, Saxon Huxley. Not much to see here, Bate won it with the Tiger Driver 97.

* Daniel Bryan over The Miz. This was superb. Expect a tremendous match when it eventually ends up on TV. They gave you everything you wanted out of it. The finish was Miz doing the 'IT' kicks, Bryan just stands up, no sells. Bryan with the 'Yes' kicks instead, great moment. Bryan goes for the Yes Lock, Miz hits SCF, 2 count. Miz goes for it again but Bryan counters and ends up hitting the Running Knee for the win.

Intermission

* Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger. Short match, Cass wins via Big Boot. Cass limped the entire time selling the attack from Bryan on Smackdown, great touch.

* Asuka, Charlotte, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Lana, Rose, Deville & Carmella. They advertised Charlotte Flair vs Carmella for the title and the others in a 6 woman tag, but combined them both into one. Short, typical fun stuff. Asuka gets the Asuka Lock on Lana for the win

* AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar. This started as Styles vs Nakamura for the title but after 3-4 minutes, The Bar run in causing the DQ with a 3 on 1 attack., Gallows and Anderson appear, Styles challenges to a six man tag. Really good stuff here with the babyfaces triumphing.

Notes: looked almost sold out, had a hard time getting tickets a couple weeks before, wasn't much left at all. Audience was mostly kids and parents, very relaxed atmosphere. Not the real die hard atmosphere you usually get at UK shows, as a result.