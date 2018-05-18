Former TNA Champion Making ROH Debut, The Briscoes ROH Throwback Match, Ian Riccaboni

- Above is The Briscoes vs. Ultimo Guerrero and Rey Bucanero from last year's War of the Worlds UK: Edinburgh. Guerrero would hit a victory roll to pick up the win over Mark and Jay.

- ROH did "10 Questions" with its lead announcer, Ian Riccaboni, and asked about his favorite matches that he's called in ROH.

"The most exciting was The Young Bucks versus The Hardys at Supercard of Honor 2017," Riccaboni said. "The one I got legitimate goosebumps for was Kenny Omega versus Cody at Supercard of Honor 2018. The best match I ever called may have been Jay Briscoe versus Roderick Strong from Road to Best in the World 2016. But my absolute favorite match I have ever called was Steve Corino versus BJ Whitmer in a Fight Without Honor Match with a guy that did so much for me, Kevin Kelly."

- ROH announced NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will debut at ROH Honor United: Edinburgh against The Young Bucks. Aldis tweeted out that before he signs the dotted line to face Cody Rhodes at All In on September 1, he wanted a match against the Young Bucks and ROH can pick his partner. Aldis did appear in the crowd at ROH Supercard of Honor XII to cheer on Marty Scurll in his title match against Dalton Castle. Earlier this week at the All In press conference, NWA President Billy Corgan made an appearance and Cody announced that he would be challenging for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

If back-room @billy & @CodyRhodes want me to sign on the line for #ALLIN #TenPoundsOfGold several things need to happen. They involve money & respect. But let's start with this: I want a match with The Young Bucks at #HonorUnited Edinburgh. @ringofhonor can pick my partner. — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 17, 2018