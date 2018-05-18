Stephanie McMahon Talks Upcoming Speech (Video), WWE Superstars Who Fooled Everyone, Total Bellas

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars who fooled everyone - Alexa Bliss faking arm injuries against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's RAW retirement, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and his brother Eric pulling a trick on Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels playing the crowd in Canada, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart faking an injury to Vince McMahon.
- The full second season of Total Bellas was added to the WWE Network today. All 8 episodes from the season are now available in the "Originals" section. The addition comes just days before the season three premiere on the E! network on Sunday.
- Stephanie McMahon will be speaking at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal in November. Stephanie gives a preview of her speech in this new video:
