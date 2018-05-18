WWE UK Title Tournament Full Roster Revealed (Video)

Above is video of Cathy Kelley revealing the second half of the roster for the WWE UK Title tournament that takes place on June 18th and June 19th at Royal Albert Hall in London. The final 8 competitors to be announced are:

* Travis Banks

* Flash Morgan Webster

* Jordan Devlin

* Tucker

* Drew Gulak

* Ashton Smith

* James Drake

* Tyson T-Bone

For those who missed it, these competitors were revealed on Wednesday:

* Zack Gibson

* Joe Coffey

* Jack Gallagher

* Dave Mastiff

* Kenny Williams

* El Ligero

* Joseph Conners

* Amir Jordan

The opening round of the tournament will begin at the UK Download festival on June 8th, June 9th and June 10th. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title against the tournament winner at the June 19th event.