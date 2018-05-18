Ric Flair Dealing With Illness, Dallas & Robo Trailer With John Cena, Fans On Asuka Vs. Carmella

- As noted, the WWE YouTube channel will be hosting a new YouTube Red series that drops on May 30th - Dallas & Robo. The animated series stars John Cena and Kat Dennings. Above is the new trailer for the series and below is the synopsis:

" DALLAS & ROBO is an animated comedy from YouTube Originals about best friends and dysfunctional space truckers Dallas Moonshiner, a boozy ex-stock car racer (Kat Dennings) and Robo, a hulking A.I. with a sensitive side (John Cena.) As they haul their cargo all over the galaxy, they also run out on bar tabs, bicker with rival truckers,and tussle with outlaw cannibal bikers who terrorize the space lanes."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is ready for Asuka and their upcoming match at Money In the Bank. As of this writing, 87% voted no.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair noted on Twitter that he is backing out of weekend appearances in New York City, Dallas and Arkansas due to a sudden illness. You can read his statement below: