WWE Announces Successful Surgery For Randy Orton

WWE has announced that Randy Orton underwent successful surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. Orton has known he needed the surgery since late 2017. There's no word yet on when Orton might be back but he is currently resting at home. Orton's last match came at WWE Backlash on May 6th, a loss to WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

Below is WWE's announcement on the surgery with comments from Orton: