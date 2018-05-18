WrestlingInc.com

Pete Dunne Warns WWE UK Tournament Competitors (Video), Fans On New Main Roster Arrivals, Road Dogg

By Marc Middleton | May 18, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring "Road Dogg" BG James talking about his Table For 3 episode with Elias and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which former WWE NXT Superstar has impressed the most since coming to the main roster. As of this writing, 52% have voted for Drew McIntyre while 16% voted for Andrade "Cien" Almas, 14% for No Way Jose, 10% for The Authors of Pain and 8% for The IIconics.

WWE UK Title Tournament Full Roster Revealed (Video)
See Also
WWE UK Title Tournament Full Roster Revealed (Video)

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne tweeted this video after the full roster for the WWE UK Title tournament was announced today. Dunne says he's The Bruiserweight and there's a reason he's held the title for as long as he has. Dunne says there will be no dreams being made this year.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top