Pete Dunne Warns WWE UK Tournament Competitors (Video), Fans On New Main Roster Arrivals, Road Dogg

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring "Road Dogg" BG James talking about his Table For 3 episode with Elias and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which former WWE NXT Superstar has impressed the most since coming to the main roster. As of this writing, 52% have voted for Drew McIntyre while 16% voted for Andrade "Cien" Almas, 14% for No Way Jose, 10% for The Authors of Pain and 8% for The IIconics.

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne tweeted this video after the full roster for the WWE UK Title tournament was announced today. Dunne says he's The Bruiserweight and there's a reason he's held the title for as long as he has. Dunne says there will be no dreams being made this year.