Former pro wrestler Tom Magee was recently a victim of a brutal assault. As reported by CBS News, Magee, who turns 60 in July, was beaten by as many as six men over a parking dispute in front of his Mar Vista home in Los Angeles, California.

"Tom came and encountered the young men, and it proceeded to a fight," explain Tom's friend, Kendall Noxxel. "It was sort of a conflict over who was allowed to park in this spot." A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, also gave an account of the beating.

"They were literally kicking him, punching him in the face and in the head," said the neighbor.

As a result of the beating, Magee suffered a broken jaw, broken eye socket and concussion. When the neighbors rushed out to the attack, the perpetrators fled from the scene. However, they beat Magee so badly that he became incoherent. "To me, it was attempted murder. If we wouldn't have come out here I don't know if he would be alive. To look at his face if you saw his face right now and saw what they were doing to him, he's really lucky to be alive," said the neighbor.

Police were able to apprehend two suspects from the beating, 20-year-old Justin Lee and 20-year-old Degrate Bryant. The current charge filed for these two assailants is assault with a deadly weapon.

See Also Jimmy Hart Provides Update On Heat Between Hulk Hogan And Brutus Beefcake

Canadian-born Magee spent many years competing in Strongman competitions, placing first on numerous occasions throughout the 1980s. Magee spent four years in the WWE, from 1986 to 1990, as a midcard talent, mostly used as a babyface until the later part of his career he was used as a heel and managed by Jimmy Hart.

Source: CBS News

Mr. Bing and Pratty T contributed to this article.