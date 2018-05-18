WWE Stars Reveal SmackDown Segment For Tuesday (Videos), Ronda Rousey Vs. Nia Jax Reactions, Stock

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to the Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax match being announced for Money In the Bank.
- WWE stock was up 2.22% today, closing at $51.42 per share. Today's high was $51.87 and the low was $49.27.
- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Worcester, MA will feature The Miz hosting MizTV with guests The New Day to find out which member of the group will be entering the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Below are new promos from Miz and The New Day to hype the segment, including a wild video from Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston:
