Cesaro Celebrates (Video), Natalya On The Key To 10 Year WWE Career, WWE Stars On 'Yanny Or Laurel'

Natalya's latest column for The Edmonton Sun and The Calgary Sun discusses lessons learned as a WWE Superstar:

Having a good attitude is everything. I try to go into every single match that I have with a positive attitude no matter how tough my opponent is. It's how I wake up every day. This has been one of the keys to me having a 10-year career in WWE. Sometimes, we don't always get what we want because it's meant to be that way for us to grow and learn. The sooner we change our attitude and look on the bright side, the easier it is to be happy. I choose to be Tigger, every time! Maybe the most important lesson I've learned as a WWE Superstar, and this applies to everyone in any situation, is that you get what you give. If I work hard in the gym, I'll get results. If I train long enough in practice, I'm going to compete well in the ring. If I treat others with kindness, respect and honesty, I get it back. Every time I've visited hospitals around the world, where it seems like I should be sad after visiting kids who are going through major illnesses and medical conditions, I always leave feeling so much more fulfilled knowing that we did whatever we could to give back and brighten someone else's day who needed it the most. Even when you don't get what you give, keep giving anyway! All that said, we still have so many more lessons to learn, so let's go.

