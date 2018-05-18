Ronda Rousey - Nia Jax Fallout Set For RAW, Brie Bella & Sgt. Slaughter Camp WWE Clip, Jinder Mahal

- Above is a new Camp WWE preview for Sunday's "Blackjack Beauty" episode with Brie Bella and WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter.

- It looks like we may see a face-off between Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax on Monday's RAW from Albany, NY. WWE has Rousey advertised for the show and they announced the following teaser:

Nia Jax prepares to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet Last Monday morning at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City, Nia Jax chose Ronda Rousey to be her next challenger for the Raw Women's Championship, and Rousey agreed to do battle at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday, June 17. The encounter seemed amicable enough, but one has to wonder what's going through the minds of The Irresistible Force and The Baddest Woman on the Planet as the bout approaches. Expect some fallout from last week's challenge this Monday night. Don't miss Monday Night Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- Jinder Mahal and Bayley spent some time with the Juventus FC soccer team while in Turin, Italy with WWE this week. Below are a few photos: