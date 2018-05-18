Bobby Lashley Works Out (Video), Vince Russo Discussion On The WWE Network, The War Raiders Theme

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "War" theme song for WWE NXT Superstars Hanson and Rowe, The War Raiders.

- Wednesday's new episode of the "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast on the WWE Network will feature a discussion on Vince Russo. The show will be released at 4pm EST in the WWE Network on-demand section.

- WWE posted this video of Bobby Lashley working out after landing in Geneva, Switzerland earlier this week while on tour with the company. Lashley noted how he was looking to do 100 pull-ups in the shortest amount of time possible.