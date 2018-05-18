WrestlingInc.com

Randy Orton WWE Return Update, Triple H Hypes UK Title Tournament, The New Day Book Signing Video

By Marc Middleton | May 18, 2018

- WWE posted this video of The New Day giving out pancakes and meeting fans during a recent "Book of Booty" signing at Barnes & Noble. They also give a look at the new book, which you can find on sale at Amazon via this link.

- As noted, WWE announced today that Randy Orton recently underwent successful surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. Orton knew he needed the surgery since late 2017. F4Wonline.com reports that Orton is scheduled to be out of action for 2 months, which would put him back in time for the SummerSlam build.

Randy Orton Comments On His Surgery & Recovery
See Also
Randy Orton Comments On His Surgery & Recovery

- We've noted how WWE announced the following talents for the WWE UK Title tournament that takes place on June 18th and June 19th in London - Travis Banks, Flash Morgan Webster, Jordan Devlin, Tucker, Drew Gulak, Ashton Smith, James Drake, Tyson T-Bone, Zack Gibson, Joe Coffey, Jack Gallagher, Dave Mastiff, Kenny Williams, El Ligero, Joseph Conners and Amir Jordan. Triple H tweeted the following comments on the tournament when re-tweeting the videos of Cathy Kelley's roster reveals:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top