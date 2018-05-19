WrestlingInc.com

Sound Off: Will Ronda Rousey Win The Title Against Nia Jax At WWE Money In The Bank?

By Joshua Gagnon | May 19, 2018

Earlier this week, WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax notified Ronda Rousey that she could pick her challenger at Money in the Bank and decided to go with the former UFC Champion. Rousey made her in-ring debut in April at WrestleMania 34 by teaming up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Today's question: Do you think Rousey will win the title from Jax or is it too soon for her to have a championship run?

Ronda Rousey On Challenging For Title So Quickly, Wanting Children 'Soon'
See Also
Ronda Rousey On Challenging For Title So Quickly, Wanting Children 'Soon'

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Money in the Bank on June 17.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top