NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 2): Marty Scurll Vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Kushida In Action

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Hiromu Takahashi defeating Marty Scurll in the main event. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 30:00 mark). The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:
.@njpwShowT vs @dragon_leecmll #NJPWWorld Watch now??https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njBOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/0b0sOEo6De— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 19, 2018
* Shota Umino defeated Yota Tsuji
* YOSHI-HASHI, YOH, and Will Ospreay defeated ACH, Tiger Mask, and Tomoyuki Oka
* Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Flip Gordon and Toa Henare
* SANADAA and BUSHI defeated Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens
Tournament Matches (Block B)
* Dragon Lee defeated SHO
* El Desperado defeated Ryusuke Taguchi
* Chris Sabin defeated KUSHIDA
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Marty Scurll
Sunset Flip Powerbomb!! #NJPW #njbosj https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/A00liQfEay— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) May 19, 2018
The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be VOD on NJPW World, here are the Block A tournament matches:
* Tiger Mask vs. YOH
* Flip Gordon vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* BUSHI vs. Taiji Ishimori
* ACH vs. Will Ospreay