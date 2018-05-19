WWE RAW Star Shows Up At NXT Live Event, Finn Balor Approves Dream Match, Bella Twins Media Day

- Above is a look at Nikki and Brie on media day for the upcoming season of Total Bellas season 3, which premieres on Sunday at 9pm ET. The Bellas went on a variety of shows including: Entertainment Tonight, E!, Extra, Us Weekly, and others.

- Last night at an NXT live event in Jacksonville, Tyler Breeze made a surprise appearance where he defeated Marcel Barthel. After the match, Breeze gave a post-match speech and said he hadn't been around in awhile and they pulled his merchandise off the table, so he'd be selling shirts out of the trunk of his car after the show. He continued that even though WWE Superstar head to Raw and SmackDown, they all started in NXT, and thanked the fans.

See Also Nikki Bella Responds To Speculation That John Cena Breakup Is A Work

- Finn Balor posted some fan art of him facing Daniel Bryan with the WrestleMania 35 logo between them. In the caption he wrote, "YES, please..."