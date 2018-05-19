WWE Stars Tweet About Royal Wedding, ESPN - WWE Power Rankings, Cesaro One Year Anniversary Video

- Above, Cesaro celebrated his one year anniversary of Clash with Cesaro. The video includes a few clips from the past year and features appearances by Sheamus, Cathy Kelley, and Xavier Woods. Cesaro received a cake for his achievement and ended up smashing it in Sheamus' face, causing a bit of a food fight.
- ESPN posted its latest WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, and at number one, Seth Rollins.
- Earlier today was the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and as noted, Breezango live tweeted the events. It also looks like WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella was taking in the wedding, as well.
We're on the case. @WWEFandango and I are watching the #RoyalWedding ... lots of hats. TONS. OF HATS.— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 19, 2018
We can only imagine the nerves! #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/OdRcIIr8VD— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 19, 2018
Pre-match jitters. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/rt5HHmGCpC— Fandango (@WWEFandango) May 19, 2018
I'm not crying, Dango. You are. #RoyalWedding— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 19, 2018
Ok, but Victoria & David Beckham are actual goals. ?? #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/Wn39qkMb7O— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) May 19, 2018
Like a soccer goal. Funny joke, Mella. ?? https://t.co/iwY9QyzRt8— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 19, 2018