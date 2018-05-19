Kevin Kelly On Injured NJPW Star, Nick Aldis To Address 'All In' Appearance, ROH Honor United Cards

- Above is an NWA video recapping the All In press conference and upcoming sold-out show on September 1. As noted, the NWA World Championship will be defended against Cody Rhodes. The current champion, Nick Aldis, will be debuting for ROH next week at Honor United: Edinburgh against the Young Bucks. ROH will choose Aldis' partner for that match. Aldis also noted in the video he will address the upcoming All In match when ROH stops in London.

- ROH's next tour is Honor United and will take place on May 24 (Edinburgh), May 26 (London), and May 27 (Doncaster). Here are the current cards for those shows:

Edinburgh

* The Bricoes (c) vs. Adam Page and Cody (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Silas Young (c) vs. Joe Hendry (ROH World TV Championship)

* SANADA and EVIL vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* Shane Taylor vs. Scorpio Sky

* Kenny King vs. Punishment Martinez

* The Boys vs. Toru Yano and Delirious

* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, and Hiroshi Tanahashi (Non-Title)

* Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein and Chardonnay

* Nick Aldis and TBA vs. The Young Bucks

London

* Dalton Castle vs. EVIL (ROH World Championship)

* The Kingdom vs. SoCal Uncensored vs. Bullet Club (Young Bucks and Adam Page) (ROH World Six-Man Championship Match)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Silas Young vs. Punishment Martinez vs. SANADA (Four Corner Survival Non-Title Match)

* Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe

* Shane Taylor vs. Toru Yano

* Cody vs. Kenny King

* Kelly Klein vs. Tenille Dashwood

Doncaster

* The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan vs. The Young Bucks

* Sumie Sakai vs. Chardonnay (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven

* Adam Page vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Cody vs. Scorpio Sky

- Katsuya Kitamura is one of the stand out young lions in NJPW and hasn't been in action since February due to injury. News on his whereabouts has been pretty quiet since then. Earlier today, NJPW Lead Announcer Kevin Kelly responded to a fan asking what happened to him. Kelly wrote, "Inactive right now due to neurological issues. Concussion related. He'll return to wrestling when he's right."

