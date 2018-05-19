Becky Lynch Says She Had To Beg To Be A Rosebud Following WWE Signing

SmackDown Live superstar Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. The inaugural SmackDown women's champion discussed the start of her career in WWE. Lynch said she was supremely confident when she went out for her WWE tryout in 2014.

"It was in Birmingham, England. Norman Smiley, Jim Ross, and Robbie Brookside was there. It was just me and another girl and I just walked into that place and I knew that I was going to get it," Lynch said. "I wasn't going to leave without it [WWE contract]. We were doing these blow up drills, and in my head I just kept singing 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem, like, you only have one shot. That was it, and I just had this unwavering confidence, and if I didn't it was going to be their loss, and I got it. I was 25 when I went for my tryout and got my contract."

Lynch made her NXT debut in 2014 and in her short time in the developmental brand she became a fan-favorite. Along with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Bayley, Lynch is known as one of the original Four Horsewomen of NXT. Despite being the only one not to win the NXT women's championship, Lynch said she will be forever grateful for her time in NXT because of how much she learned during her time there. She said she never expected anything to be handed to her and she worked hard to become the superstar she is today.

"That was the thing. When I got to NXT it was like there wasn't a single moment that I took for granted or a single moment - I think this is the biggest thing throughout my entire career because I think Lord knows I shouldn't be where I am, but at no stage did I go, 'Oh, they should be doing this for me.' I would ask myself what I could do to make this good. I would take any opportunity - heck, I had to beg to be a Rosebud for crying out loud," she said. "Basically, the entire time I was so grateful to be there because I had known what it was like to be without it and then to be able to go train, and when the hours were long, it was more of a mental than physical struggle, but I was just happy to be there everyday and to learn how to say a promo from Dusty Rhodes."

With the constant roster turnover, Lynch is now one of the longest-tenured members of the SmackDown women's division. As new superstars get called up from NXT, Lynch said she feels secure about her position within the company. She actually embraces the chance to help new superstars get over because she feels it would be better for women's wrestling in the long run. Lynch selflessly believes that she doesn't have to be one of the company's biggest stars, but she will not hesitate to help create more and more female starts by getting them over.

"I'm pretty confident in my ability to connect with the audience. We just have this bond, at least I feel we do. In a way of looking at it, you can only do that for so long as far as the Four Horsewomen. Eventually, you are going to need more competition, and more evolution. There needs to be growth and I think that the more people there are the better. I feel like, and I hope I do this well, that I feel like I can elevate somebody in the ring and with a storyline and make somebody care about that character," Lynch said. "The way I look at it; the more that I can help somebody else get over and grow then the better is, not just for me, but for everybody in the business. Maybe I do that too much to a fault, but I just want everyone to get better so that people care about our storylines and they care about either kicking somebody else's a-- or somebody kicking my a--. Whatever gets people more invested is what we really need and for the Women's Revolution to be cared about and for the storylines to grow in general."

