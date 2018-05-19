Craziest WWE Wedding Moments (Video), Goldust Celebrates 10 Years Sober, 8 Mysterious WWE Locations

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the wildest WWE wedding moments. The group includes: Lana getting shoved into her wedding cake, Vince McMahon announcing AJ Lee as the new Raw General Manager during her wedding with Daniel Bryan, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin saving Stephanie McMahon from The Undertaker.

- WWE took a look at "The 8 most mysterious location in WWE history" featuring places from the present and past. The locations are: The Hardy Compound (Matt Hardy), The Bottomless Pit (Boogeyman), Death Valley (The Undertaker), The Iron Gates of Fate (Kevin Sullivan), Parts Unknown (The Ultimate Warrior), Nastyville (Nasty Boys), The Wyatt Compound (Bray Wyatt), and The Penalty Box (The Goon).

- Earlier today, Goldust tweeted out that ten years ago today he began his sobriety from drugs and alcohol. Goldust wrote, "Today is an important day for me. X yrs ago I was on death's door while drugs and alcohol consumed my everything. But, by the grace of God, I survived. Sobriety is the most important thing in my life, and I am proud of me."