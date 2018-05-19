WWE Live Event Results From Turin (5/18): Ronda Rousey Booed For Jersey, Elias And Bobby Roode Sing

Below are results for last night's RAW live event in Turin, Italy:

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Deleter of Worlds (Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy) defeated The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) and Heath Slater & Rhyno in a triple threat match.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Mustafa Ali with the Lumbar check.

* Chad Gable & Zack Ryder defeated Goldust & Mojo Rawley.

* Finn Bálor defeated Baron Corbin with the Coup de Grace.

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way match after Nia pinned Bliss.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh).

There was an in-ring segment with Elias and Bobby Roode where they both sang the Guns N' Roses hit "Sweet Child O' Mine." The segment ended with Roode hitting Elias with a Glorious DDT.

* Ronda Rousey, Ember Moon & Natalya defeated Mickie James, Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan (w/ Sarah Logan). James tapped out in Rousey's Armbar. Rousey was over, but was booed loudly early on because she wore a Juventus Turin jersey with a crowd that was mostly Torino FC fans.

* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley defeated Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn after Reigns pinned Owens.