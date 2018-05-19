WrestlingInc.com

CM Punk Banters With NHL Mascot, Johnny Gargano Games With Xavier Woods, WWE Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | May 19, 2018

- Above, Johnny Gargano makes his debut on UpUpDownDown by playing Aladdin, which Xavier Woods notes how difficult it is to play. They also discuss Gargano's favorite shows, video games, and Blockbuster Video.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is $17 on select tees. There's no discount code needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on May 20 at 11:59pm PT.

- CM Punk tweeted out that it dawned on him that the Las Vegas Golden Knights' mascot, Chance, looks like Bossk from Star Wars. The mascot responded with a little shade and referenced Punk's infamous "Pipe Bomb Promo."







