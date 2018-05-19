CM Punk Banters With NHL Mascot, Johnny Gargano Games With Xavier Woods, WWE Shop Sale

- Above, Johnny Gargano makes his debut on UpUpDownDown by playing Aladdin, which Xavier Woods notes how difficult it is to play. They also discuss Gargano's favorite shows, video games, and Blockbuster Video.

- CM Punk tweeted out that it dawned on him that the Las Vegas Golden Knights' mascot, Chance, looks like Bossk from Star Wars. The mascot responded with a little shade and referenced Punk's infamous "Pipe Bomb Promo."

I don't hate you, Phil. I don't even dislike you. I do like you. I like you a heck of a lot more than I like most haters.



I hate this idea that you're the best. Because you're not. I'm the best. I'm the best in the World.



... hi @ColtCabana ?? #MascotShade #VegasBorn https://t.co/AxYX6goODu — Chance (@ChanceNHL) May 18, 2018

For the record, Bossk is a compliment. If I said you looked like Dengar, then we'd have a problem. @ChanceNHL @GoldenKnights — Coach (@CMPunk) May 18, 2018