Nick Aldis' Partner Is Revealed, ROH Opening A New Dojo, Adam Page Hypes Hiroshi Tanahashi Match

- Above, Adam Page said how he wanted a singles match at ROH Honor United (current cards here) and not only did he get a NJPW wrestler, but he got one of the best in Hiroshi Tanahashi. Below, Delirious (who will team up with Toru Yano) babbles a bunch at The Boys. These teams will also meet next week.

- ROH announced today their brand new Dojo in Baltimore, Maryland will open on June 23 and 24 with a two-day seminar. After that, it will be a regular training scheduled on an invite-only basis. The full-time trainers will be: Delirious, BJ Whitmer, Joey, Jonathan Gresham, and Will Ferrara. Details on how to attend will be released in the coming weeks.

- ROH also announced today that Nick Aldis will team up with British wrestler Mark Haskins when they take on The Young Bucks at Honor United: Edinburgh. Haskins has wrestled for over 12 years and currently works for promotions like: PROGRESS, Smash Wrestling, PWG, and Defiant Wrestling.