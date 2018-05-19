Graphic Tom Magee Photo Following Brutal Attack, Samoa Joe Praises UFC Star, RAW Tour Wrapping Up

- The RAW crew will be wrapping up their grueling European tour with a live event at the Accorhotels Arena in Paris, France tonight. Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Nia Jax and Samoa Joe are among the stars advertised for the show. After Monday's RAW, there are no RAW live events scheduled until next Sunday's show in Hampton, VA.

- The Irish Mirror interviewed Samoa Joe during the tour and discussed MMA. During the chat, Joe praised UFC Superstar Conor McGregor for knowing how to promote a fight.

"[McGregor] knows how to promote a fight," Joe said. "He can bring tremendous interest to anything he does. That's a rare skill that not a lot of guys have, despite how skilled they may be in fighting or wrestling."

- As we reported on Friday, former WWE wrestler Tom Magee, who turns 60 in July, was brutally beaten by as many as six men over a parking dispute in front of his home in Los Angeles, California. Full details are here, but in case you missed the image of Magee following the beating that was in the video with the article, you can see it below. 20-year-old Justin Lee and 20-year-old Degrate Bryant were arrested over the attack and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.