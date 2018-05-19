Jinder Mahal Says He's The Most Dominant Star In WWE, Wants Nixed Brock Lesnar Match To Happen

Jinder Mahal was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling during the current WWE tour in Europe. Below are a few highlights:

How he feels no longer being WWE Champion:

"Unfortunately, I lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles but I held the WWE Championship for 6 months. Many people thought that I would never hold the WWE Championship, let alone any Championship in WWE so I proved a lot of people wrong, but now that I moved to Raw, my goal is the WWE Universal Championship, but there is also many great competitors such as Roman Reigns, who I have my eyes on right now. He claims that Raw is his yard, I think differently. I think I am the most dominant superstar in WWE. Right before I lost my title match against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship I was going to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, so now that I am on Raw that match is very possible for the Universal Championship. Other than that, Seth Rollins is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. I am excited to be on Raw and I look forward to holding more championships."

His future goals:

"To become Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion, that way I can become a Grand Slam Champion."

WWE Being a Global Brand:

"WWE is such a universal form of entertainment. I believe that you can watch WWE in mute and still know what is going on. With that being said, WWE is all over the world. Everyone can enjoy this form of entertainment. WWE is growing everyday, every week and every month. Seems like I hear a new partnership with television partners being broadcasted in a country where it wasn't broadcasted before. We go to many new countries all the time and put on groundbreaking events like the Saudi Arabia show with the Greatest Royal Rumble. I believe we are going back in November, this time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The sky is truly the limit for WWE."

