Earlier this week, SmackDown General Manager, Paige, booked a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifier between Becky Lynch, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. Rose would would eventually tap out to Lynch. Today on Twitter, Deville wanted another chance, since she wasn't the one who tapped out and it looks like Paige agreed.

Paige announced this week it will be Sonya Deville taking on Naomi for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 17.

Superstars already in the ladder match: Ember Moon, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte.

.@WWE_MandyRose and I will always be a team, but I didn't tap out on #SDLive last week. So I still deserve my opportunity to qualify for #MITB. Make it happen, boss. @RealPaigeWWE — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 19, 2018