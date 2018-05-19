ROH Episode 347 Recap: Young Bucks Vs. Briscoes, Bullet Club Backstage, Bully Ray Done



Ian Riccaboni and BJ Whitmer check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Kelly Klein and Madison Rayne make their entrances.

Kelly Klein vs. Madison Rayne

They lock up. Klein pushes Rayne to the mat. Rayne rolls Klein up for a two count. Klein sends Rayne into the corner. Klein strikes Rayne in the corner. Klein connects with a boot to Rayne. Klein eventually sends Rayne into the turnbuckle post during a spear attempt. Klein connects with a knee strike on Rayne. Klein pins Rayne for the win.

Winner: Kelly Klein

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are in the ring for a promo. Sabin says that when he and Shelley got together, they had one singular goal in mind, to become the ROH Tag Team Champions. Sabin says that they accomplished that goal. Sabin questions what's next for them. Sabin questions if they should split up or remain a tag team. Sabin says that no matter what, Shelley will be his brother for life. Sabin and Shelley hug. Shelley grabs the microphone. Shelley is interrupted by The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara). Titus talks about MCMG being confused about what's next for them before bringing up his favorite movie as a kid, Old Yeller. Titus strikes Sabin. Ferrara stomps on Sabin as Titus strikes Shelley. A referee comes out and a match starts between the teams.

The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Titus and Ferrara continue attacking Shelley and Sabin. Shelley and Sabin quickly gain control. Shelley sends Titus out of the ring as Sabin sends Ferrara out of the ring. Titus eventually drops Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Titus hits a running a boot on Sabin. Ferrara hits an STO on Sabin. Titus hits a Frog Splash form off the top rope on Sabin. Shelley breaks up a pin attempt by Titus on Sabin. Sabin clotheslines Ferrara in the corner. Shelley and Sabin both kick Titus in the corner. Shelley and Sabin hit their Skull and Bones neck-breaker and cross-body combination on Titus. Sabin pins Titus for the win.

Winners: The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Facade (with Danni) and Eli Isom make their entrances.

Facade vs. Eli Isom

They lock up. Facade rolls Isom up for a one count. Facade hits a Snapmare on Isom. After several roll up attempt exchanges, Isom and Facade have a standoff. Facade eventually connects with a kick from off the top rope on Facade. Facade pins Isom for a two count. Bully Ray comes to the ring. Ray clotheslines Facade. Ray sends Isom out of the ring. Ray sends Facade out of the ring as well.

Winner: No Contest

Bully Ray grabs a microphone. Ray says that as Enforcer of ROH, he is enforcing his right to fire both Isom and Facade. Ray tells them to never show up again. Cheeseburger comes to the ring. Cheeseburger grabs a microphone. Cheeseburger says that he respected Bully and wanted to say something to his face. Cheeseburger says that Bully is a piece of s***. Bully Ray chokeslams Cheeseburger. Joe Koff comes to the stage. Koff says that Bully is so proud of himself. Koff says shame on myself. Koff says people had told him about Bully. Koff still said let's give him a chance. Koff says that Bully is done as the ROH Enforcer. Bully says that he is officially un-retired. Bully puts his Hall Of Fame ring on before flipping off the crowd.

The Bullet Club's Adam Page, Marty Scurll & Cody are shown backstage. Cody says that he hates Christopher Daniels. Adam Page says that he has always hated Frankie Kazarian. Marty Scurll says he's not keen on Scorpio Sky. Cody says they hate So Cal Uncensored, which is prefect because next week they will defeat them. Cody talks about after next week, they should get an ROH Six-Man Tag Team title shot. Cody says that at Best In The World, he will regain his ROH World Championship. Marty Scurll says they shouldn't get ahead of themselves. Adam Page says the point is, they will beat So Cal Uncensored.

The Bullet Club's Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) make their entrance. ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance. The Briscoes throw chairs into the ring. Nick throws a chair at Mark. The fight spills to ringside as the bell rings.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

Jay kicks Matt at ringside. Jay uppercuts Matt. Nick strikes Mark several times. Mark sends Nick into the ringside barrier. Jay eventually hits a Jay Driller on Matt in the ring. Jay pins Matt for a two count. Mark grabs a chair. Nick jumps to the apron and kicks the chair into Mark's face. Jay strikes Nick. Matt rolls Jay up for a two count. Matt gets Jay into the Tombstone position. Nick climbs up to the apron. Mark hits Nick with a chair to cause a disqualification.

Winners Via Disqualification: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson

Mark throws a chair at Matt after the match. Mark throws more chairs into the ring. Jay throws a chair at Nick. Mark lifts Matt onto the top turnbuckle. Mark and Jay hit a Double Superplex on Matt onto a pile of chairs. Mark runs up to the stage and waits at the side of it. Adam Page comes out to the stage, staring Jay down in the ring. Flip Gordon comes out behind Page, Mark strikes Gordon with a chair. Page turns around as Mark throws a chair at him. Mark and Jay continue attacking The Young Bucks in the ring. Cody comes out with a chair. Cody drives a chair into the midsection of Jay before striking Mark. Cody stomps on Jay in the corner. Mark strikes Cody in the back with his belt before chocking him with it. Mark sends Cody into a chair strike from Jay. The Briscoes hold their Tag Titles up as the show comes to a close.

