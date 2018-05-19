Big Cass Injury Rumor Killer, Chris Jericho And Aleister Black In Music Video, Andre The Giant

- Chris Jericho and Aleister Black have cameos in the music video for Dance Macabre, by Ghost, which you can watch in the video above. In addition to Jericho and Black, the video features Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows and others jamming to the song.

- Speaking of Black, the NXT Champion is turning 33 years old today, while Psicosis turns 47 and Tom Phillips is turning 28. Today would have also been the 72nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

- We removed our article posted earlier about Big Cass limping during and after his match at today's WWE SmackDown live event in Amsterdam. Cass has actually been limping during all of his matches since Tuesday's SmackDown Live to sell the beating from Daniel Bryan on the show.