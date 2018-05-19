205 Live Star Shows Off Nasty Cut (Photo), Vince McMahon Remembers Andre The Giant, Undisputed Era

- Above, The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly) spoke with Kayla Braxton and were informed that (via NXT GM William Regal) they would be defending their NXT Tag Titles against The Revival at tonight's NXT live event in San Antonio. The Revival made a surprise appearance at a NXT live event two days ago in Oklahoma City.

- As noted, today is Andre the Giant's birthday and WWE celebrated with a photo gallery and a remembrance on Instagram. Also, Vince McMahon wrote Andre was "One of most extraordinary people to ever walk this earth" on his Twitter. Andre passed away at the age of 46 in 1993.

- Mustafa Ali showed off a pretty serious cut to the top of his head that looked to require 9 staples. Ali has been taking on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander on the WWE European Tour and wrote, "Leaving Paris with a memento."