John Cena Spends Time With Nikki Bella Today (Photo), Alexa Bliss Really Enjoys Disney, Zack Ryder

- Above, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins check out Mattel's upcoming WWE Elite Collection while at WrestleMania Axxess back in April.

- TMZ is reporting John Cena traveled to San Diego, California to visit with Nikki Bella where the duo was seen together today after grabbing some coffee. You can check out a photo from their visit below:

John Cena Visits Nikki Bella Trying to Win Her Back https://t.co/MHFNO6d3eg — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2018

As noted, Cena has said he wants to get married and have a kid. There has been speculation that this whole thing has been a storyline, which Nikki denied in a recent ET Canada Live interview.

"Sometimes people don't realize how you can affect them," Nikki said. "It's kind of like when we try to talk to cyberbullies and tell them that you have no idea how you're affecting people. I'm a human being that literally went through a breakup. Everyone's been through a breakup and think of how we feel. So mine has just been blown up and people all of a sudden are saying that I'm faking it. You're now saying that my heartache is fake, and that makes it even harder. It's just like, what can I do right? That's just really, really tough."

See Also Nikki Bella Responds To Speculation That John Cena Breakup Is A Work

- While WWE tours Europe, Alexa Bliss and Mike Rome took some time to check out Disney Paris. Rome tried to do a video, but Bliss was so excited she took off without him into the park and decided to change up her look.

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.