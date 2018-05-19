German nude model Micaela Schafer made her pro wrestling debut at last weekend's GWP Spring Xplosion 2018 event in Schwabach, Germany. Schafer, who was Miss East Germany in 2004 and was a contestant on Germany's Next Top Model in 2006, faced "Alpha Female" Jazzy Gabert in a celebrity match at the show, as seen in the video above.

Gabert dominated Schafer in the short match, which lasted under two minutes. Gabert, who competed in the Mae Young Classic last year, praised Schafer on her Facebook after the match.

"The fight with celebrity Micaela Schäfer was the most talked about match in Germany the last couple of weeks," Gabert wrote. "Got lots of hate beforehand, but we could turn it around! We did a good job and people respect Micaela for her fighting spirit!"

Below is another video of the match from Schafer's Facebook page, as well as some photos: