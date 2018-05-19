WWE Live Event Results From Amsterdam (5/19): Big Cass Sells Injury, Crowd Sings For Aleister Black

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader HouseKeepR for sending in these results from tonight's WWE SmackDown live event in Amsterdam:

There were VIP meet & Greets where Naomi, The Miz and Jeff Hardy. The ring announcer and timekeeper were Greg Hamilton and Dasha Fuentes.

* WWE Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston w/ Big E) and The Usos.

* NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Alexander Wolfe. Huge pop for Black's homecoming and Dutch celebration songs where sang by the crowd for his birthday. After the match, Black cut a Dutch promo and thanked the audience.

* Naomi, Charlotte & Asuka defeated Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose & Lana.

* Andrade 'Cien' Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara after Vega distracted the referee.

* Daniel Bryan & Tye Dillinger defeated The Miz & Big Cass. Cass sold the injury angle on Smackdown by limping from the entrance until the end, and showing signs of it getting worse during the match. Bryan easily got the biggest pop of the night.

Intermission

* U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev (w/ Aiden English)

* Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella via disqualification after Carmella hit Becky with a chair.

* Main Event: AJ Styles & The Club (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro).