Brandi Rhodes Shuts Down Individual On Twitter, ROH HonorClub, Winners Of Past NJPW BOTSJ

- Above is a look back at the winners of previous NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournaments (1994-2017). Last year's winning was KUSHIDA who defeated Will Ospreay in the finals.

- The ROH App (featuring HonorClub) is now available on all Apple and Android devices so fans can check out ROH content on their phones and tablets going forward.

- After going through successful surgery on her broken collarbone (occurred during her tour in Japan with Stardom), Brandi Rhodes tweeted out, "I don't wrestle because I have to. I do it because I want to. I love to. I miss countless acting and modeling opportunities to make shows. Opportunities that pay very well and wouldn't crush my collarbone to pieces. Please respect talents efforts. You don't have to like us all." A naysayer came along to say Brandi was doing it to help Cody pay the bills and Brandi went on to explain how wrong they were, which you can see in the tweets below.

I don't wrestle because I have to. I do it because I want to. I love to. I miss countless acting and modeling opportunities to make shows. Opportunities that pay very well and wouldn't crush my collarbone to pieces. Please respect talents efforts. You don't have to like us all. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 17, 2018

Yeah right, indie wrestling doesn't pay the bills so you had to help your husband out. End of story! — daniel paul (@dirtypreachaaa) May 18, 2018

Guess that's why I ring announced as well. WWE didn't pay the bills. Yet I'm sitting up in this house bigger than all of your hopes and dreams. K I'm done with you. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 18, 2018

My point is you made more money as a ring anouncer than you ever will performing in indies, less work for more money should always be the goal! Your just brainwashed by your husband ?? not much I can do about that — daniel paul (@dirtypreachaaa) May 19, 2018