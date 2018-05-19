WWE Main Event Recap: Mojo Rawley Gets A Win, Titus Worldwide Vs. Authors Of Pain, Chad Gable



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus Worldwide (Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil with Dana Brooke) make their entrance. Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary. The Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar) make their entrance.

Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) vs. Titus Worldwide (Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil)

Crews and Akam start the match. Akam drives Crews into the corner. Crews gains control and strikes Akam several times. Crews locks in a headlock, Akam pushes him away. Crews dropkicks Akam. Late in the match, Akam clotheslines Apollo at ringside. Rezar attacks Titus from behind in the ring. Akam tags back in. Akam and Rezar hit the Last Chapter on Titus. Akam pins Titus for the win.

Winners: Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

A recap is shown of Bobby Roode defeating No Way Jose and Baron Corbin on RAW to qualify for Money In The Bank.

A recap is shown of Kevin Owens defeating Elias and Bobby Lashley on RAW to qualify for Money In The Bank.

A recap is shown of The New Day (Xavier Woods & Big E with Kofi Kingston) defeating The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) to qualify for Money In The Bank, with one member of their team being allowed to compete in the match.

A recap is shown Alexa Bliss defeating Bayley and Mickie James on RAW to qualify for Money In The Bank.

A recap is shown of Becky Lynch defeating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live to qualify for Money In The Bank.

Chad Gable and Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Chad Gable vs. Mojo Rawley

Gable takes Rawley to the mat. Rawley kicks Gable. Gable hits a Northern Lights Suplex Rawley. Gable pins Rawley for a two count. Gable eventually hits a German Suplex on Rawley. Gable pins Rawley for a two count. Gable goes for a Moonsault off the top rope, Rawley rolls out of the way, Gable lands on his feet. Rawley launches Gable head-first onto the top turnbuckle. Rawley hits a running forearm on Gable in the corner. Rawley pins Gable.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap of Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live to close the show.



