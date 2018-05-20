In the main event of UFC Chile, rising welterweight contender Kamaru Usman got the biggest win of his career with a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia. It's Usman's first win over a top-five opponent and he improves to 13-1 and 8-0 in the UFC. For Maia (25-9), a former title-challenger who took this fight on short-notice, it's his third straight loss.

In the first round, both fighters were able to land some shots with Usman especially having success with leg kicks. Maia caught one of his kicks and went for the takedown, but Usman popped right back up. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Maia didn't let go and took Usman's back. Usman defended well and they grappled to a stalemate, forcing the referee to separate them close to the end of the round. In the second round, Usman won the striking exchanges while Maia unsuccessfully attempted to take the fight to the ground. Usman had crisp job working for him, but he couldn't land a power shot. Neither fighter had much success in the third round, with Usman literally chasing Maia around the cage multiple times. Maia continued to try getting the fight to the ground but Usman defended each attempt. Usman landed a big right cross at the beginning of the fourth round that dropped Maia. Maia was clearly tired but never gave up and survived the round. The fifth round saw much of the same as Usman defended every takedown attempt and coasted to victory.

In his post-fight interview, Usman said he believes he broke both his hands. He said his right hand broke the second round and the left hand broke later in the fight. He chose not to call out anyone because he said he's tired of calling people out and not getting what he wants. He said he'll let his next opponent come to him. As the number-seven ranked welterweight in the UFC, there are multiple matchups that can be made for Usman such as sixth-ranked Jorge Masvidal or the winner of next week's UFC Liverpool main event between Stephen Thompson and Darren Till.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Kamaru Usman def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

- Tatiana Suarez def. Alexa Grasso via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1

- Dominick Reyes def. Jared Cannonier via TKO (punches) at 2:55 of Round 1

- Guido Cannetti def. Diego Rivas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Andrea Lee def. Veronica Macedo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Vicente Luque def. Chad Laprise via knockout (punches) at 4:16 of Round 1

- Michel Prazeres def. Zak Cummings via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

- Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

- Poliana Botelho def. Syuri Kondo via TKO (liver kick, punches) at 0:33 of Round 1

- Gabriel Benitez def. Humberto Bandenay via knockout (slam, punches) at 0:39 of Round 1

- Enrique Barzola def. Brandon Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

- Frankie Saenz def. Henry Briones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

- Claudio Puelles def. Felipe Silva via submission (kneebar) at 2:23 of Round 3