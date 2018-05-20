NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 3): Will Ospreay Takes On ACH, Flip Gordon In Action

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Will Ospreay defeating ACH in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:
Tournament Matches (Block A)
* Tiger Mask defeated YOH
* Flip Gordon defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Taiji Ishimori defeated BUSHI
* Will Ospreay defeated ACH
Block A Standings
* Taiji Ishimori 4
* Tiger Mask 4
* ACH 2
* YOH 2
* Flip Gordon 2
* Will Ospreay 2
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 0
* BUSHI 0
Block B Standings
* Chris Sabin 2
* Dragon Lee 2
* El Desperado 2
* Hiromu Takahashi 2
* KUSHIDA 0
* Marty Scurll 0
* Ryusuke Taguchi 0
* SHO 0
The next NJPW BOTSJ is on May 22 at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here are the Block B tournament matches:
* Chris Sabin vs. SHO
* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Dragon Lee
* KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado