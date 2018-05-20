NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 3): Will Ospreay Takes On ACH, Flip Gordon In Action

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Will Ospreay defeating ACH in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:

Tournament Matches (Block A)

* Tiger Mask defeated YOH

* Flip Gordon defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Taiji Ishimori defeated BUSHI

* Will Ospreay defeated ACH

Block A Standings

* Taiji Ishimori 4

* Tiger Mask 4

* ACH 2

* YOH 2

* Flip Gordon 2

* Will Ospreay 2

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 0

* BUSHI 0

Block B Standings

* Chris Sabin 2

* Dragon Lee 2

* El Desperado 2

* Hiromu Takahashi 2

* KUSHIDA 0

* Marty Scurll 0

* Ryusuke Taguchi 0

* SHO 0

The next NJPW BOTSJ is on May 22 at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here are the Block B tournament matches:

* Chris Sabin vs. SHO

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Dragon Lee

* KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado