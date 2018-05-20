WWE Interviewer Cracks Sami Zayn - Royal Wedding Joke, Pete Dunne Celebrates Milestone, Total Bellas

- Above and below are clips from Total Bellas season three, exclusive to The Bella Twins YouTube channel. Above, Nikki Bella gets stage fright while attempting to say grace before dinner. Below, John Cena and Nikki tour Brie and Daniel's new home, and they hang out with family. Total Bellas season premiere is tonight at 9pm ET on E!.

- Today, Pete Dunne has been the WWE UK Champion for one year. Dunne won it from Tyler Bate (who held the title for 125 days) at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Dunne is the second longest reigning among the current WWE champions, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is first at 412 days. Below, Dunne acknowledged his one year run.

See Also John Cena On Why He Spoke Out About Nikki Bella This Week, If He Has Regrets With Relationship

- Yesterday, Prince Harry was married to Meghan Markle and the joke running for wrestling fans was it actually was Sami Zayn getting married. Backstage Interviewer/Ring Announcer Kayla Braxton took it a step further tweeting out, "No it wasn't us" and posting a photo of Zayn and herself.

Yeah yeah, you're all so original.#RoyalWedding — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 19, 2018