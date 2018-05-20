Tenille Dashwood On Life After WWE, Cody Rhodes Giving Her Advice, Billie Kay And Peyton Royce

Tenille Dashwood spoke with TV Insider about what it was like right after she was released by WWE, keeping in touch with the IIconics, and advice Cody Rhodes gave her. Here are some of the highlights:

Life after WWE and immediately getting offers for appearances:

"It made me feel things will be okay. That there is a different lifestyle out there and this way it can be a bit more rewarding doing things on my time and on my schedule and my way. It can be a little scary in the beginning, not knowing what's coming. But once everything started to unravel and appearances were set, it just feels like the same kind of thing I was doing. It's just a little more rewarding meeting the fans, having merchandise for them, and all those little things that come with it now."

Keeping in touch with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce and not wanting to know when they would be called to the main roster:

"I kind of knew it was coming, but I told them not to tell me if it's happening because I wanted to be in the moment. I called Peyton out. I called her a liar. I said, 'You're not at home right now.' She was like, 'Oops you got me.' I said, 'No, don't tell me!' I have been friends with those girls for years. I just talked to the girls yesterday. They are on the European tour right now. We always catch up. We stay in contact. They come over my house, and we go into the hot tub. We're good friends. I'm so excited for them. Seeing them really warms my heart doing what they love. I know what it feels like to have those big moments and that feeling. So, I'm happy for them."

Advice from Cody Rhodes:

"We talked about how to go about things and make sure I enjoy it and taking advantage of the opportunities I have now. Just to do the things I haven't been able to do in years. With WWE you don't always get to do things the way you like to do them, so now he said to remember that I'm in control and can do things my way. To be doing things for a reason and to wrestle around the world. And not to do it for job, but to do it because you love and enjoy it and travel and meet people and wrestle. It was to remember all that."

Dashwood also discussed how the indies differ from WWE. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.