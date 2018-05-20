Carmella And Other WWE Stars To Appear On Rap Battle Show, WWE Stars Tour Paris, Tyler Breeze Games

- Above, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze continue to play the game, A Way Out, as they work together to escape from prison.

- According to HeadlinePlanet.com, the rap battle series, Drop The Mic, will have a pro wrestling themed show on June 10 at 10:30pm ET on TBS. They are calling it "PRO vs. GLOW" and will feature WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, Alicia Fox, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella vs. Netflix's GLOW (Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Sunita Mani, and Britney Young). Also on the show it will be Chris Jericho going against former Boxer, Laila Ali.

- With the European tour finished for the Raw brand a bunch of WWE Superstars toured the Eiffel Tower. In the photos below are: Nia Jax, Mike Rome, Braun Strowman, Natalya, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, and others. Next stop is Albany, New York for Monday's Raw.