Samoa Joe On Why He Doesn't Say Names Of Other Wrestling Promotions, The Art Of Intimidation

Samoa Joe spoke with Sky Sports on working with AJ Styles in other companies, a potential feud with him on SmackDown, and the art of intimidation. Joe says intimidation is pretty easy once you get the basics down.

"Intimidation is an unusual animal, it's a lot about body language and understanding the human psyche," Joe said. "Knowing that usually a direct stare will crush most human souls and that's just the basic gist of it. ... The soul crushing stare, the fatherly disappointment, mixed with a little bit of hate and rage, you're on your way."

The topic moved to AJ Styles and how they are now working together on SmackDown, but have also met in Ring of Honor and TNA. Joe was asked if he's not allowed to say other company names and he responded that he can, but doesn't want to. Laughing along the way, Joe said he does it simply to anger some wrestling fans.

"Yeah, I worked with him at a bunch of other companies other than here. No, we can, we can totally say the name, I chose not to," Joe laughed. "Everybody says 'Oh, you can't say the name' no, I don't because I know at home you're going to get on your message board and you're gonna be like, 'He didn't say it! He didn't say it! Just say it for me!' I'm not saying it because you're reacting that way and you're a grown human being, it's ridiculous. ... You know! You already have the information, you just want me to say it again? It's just so redundant."

See Also Samoa Joe On Why He's All For WWE Raiding Indie Promotions

Getting back to Styles, Joe said he looks forward to another feud with someone who he respects greatly.

"I relish any chance to punch AJ Styles in the face, because he's a man I respect greatly. And I find that I want to punch people in the face that I respect greatly," Joe laughed. "I like to say it's an island thing, but it's not, it' just something that I like doing."

You can see Samoa Joe's full interview by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sky Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.