WWE Stars Who Changed Their Entrance Themes (Video), DX Member Turns 49, CSR On Enzo Amore's Future

By Joshua Gagnon | May 20, 2018

- Above is a look at nine WWE Superstars who changed their entrance themes. The group includes: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, Edge, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mankind, John Cena, and others.

- Today, Road Dogg turns 49 years old. Also today, Akam of Authors of Pain turns 25.

No Charges To Be Filed Against Enzo Amore
- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist includes: Enzo Amore's future, why Ronda Rousey is challenging for a title, and WWE's TV rights, is John Cena and Nikki Bella a work?

